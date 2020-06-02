'We need a voice': Hundreds participate in peaceful protest, march through Lompoc

Mayor Jenelle Osborne was among the marchers. Her schedule became free when Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was postponed until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday so as not to interfere with Tuesday’s demonstration.

Osborne commended the organizers and said she was proud to see so many people join together.

“This community has always been strong and supportive of each other,” she said, “and I know that this opportunity to share their voice and come out as a community is another sign of how positive this community can be and how supportive it can be.”

She expressed appreciation for everyone remaining safe, and said she was supportive of the organizers’ efforts.

“They really wanted to show that we can continue to put pressure on the community at-large to pay attention to systemic racism and how we can address it, not just through the police departments but with all areas in our lives,” she said.

Lompoc native Aleaha Wheeler, 21, said that she was pleasantly surprised by the unity shown among the protesters.