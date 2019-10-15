The Central Coast AirFest wrapped up this Sunday and thousands of people attended the two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
This year's AirFest marked the second year that Santa Maria has hosted a major airshow since the dismantling of the "Thunder over the Valley" event three years prior. With the city's historic ties to aviation, especially military aviation, local organizers worked hard to get a good show off the ground.
After a successful inaugural event, they wanted to try and bring a bigger show back for a second year. And the acts, the parade grounds and the airshow proved that they could do just that; but was it too much?
recap story on the AirFest last night we had a number of comments on our Facebook post about some concerns; specifically the price of admission and the noise of this year's show.
F-16 Viper Demonstration Team show - a 1,000-foot-long “wall of fire” - necessitated a controlled burn of dozens of acres of grass on the airport grounds to prevent brush fires.
While the pyrotechnics were thrilling for AirFest attendees, Chris Kunkle, AirFest planning committee chair, said next year’s show will likely have few, if any, fiery acts.
“There was some feedback that the noise scared some in the community,” he said. “I don’t want to disrupt people’s lives. As the organizer, I’m going to do my best to put on a show that’s exciting but not necessarily disrupting people in the community.”
So, following the theme of the comments from our Facebook post we have a few questions about the AirFest that we would like you to answer.
Did you attend the Central Coast AirFest this year?
Poll: What performers would you like to see at the Central Coast AirFest next year?
Poll: With the additional pyrotechnics added this year, we want to know is the AirFest too loud?
Do you think of the price of admission to the Central Coast AirFest is too high?
IF you attended this year's AirFest, what part of the show needs improvement?
IF you did not go to this year's AirFest, why did you not attend?
The second Central Coast AirFest roared to life Saturday and Sunday bringing aircraft of all types to perform thrilling routines over the Sant…
The Central Coast Airfest Committee, along with the Santa Maria Airport, is very excited to present the second annual Central Coast Airfest at…
As a kid, Garret Schmitz was enchanted by an aerobatic performance by the U.S. Air Combat Command’s F16 Viper Demo in his hometown of Price, Utah. Years later, he ended up becoming not only an Air Force pilot, but a pilot with the same demonstration team he saw when he was young. Schmitz now tours the country to perform with the Viper Demo in various air shows, including the
Central Coast AirFest.
Capt. Jim Bergman flies over the Santa Maria Valley and Righetti High School, lower left, in his AT-6 Texan, a single-engine advanced aircraft…
At this year’s Central Coast AirFest, pilot and performer Eric Tucker will be elevating the act he premiered for the first time in 2018. It involves a terrified flyer, an ambulance and a few scares for the audience, but it ultimately ends in laughter.
While much of the fanfare around the
Central Coast AirFest celebrates talent on the aerobatics scene, the event also honors the country’s military history and pilots who served in years past.
This year’s AirFest will feature not only amazing pilots and breathtaking aerobatics, but honored guest Capt. Charles Plumb, a Vietnam War veteran, accomplished pilot and motivational speaker.
In the competitive world of air shows, promoters are frequently seeking out interesting aircraft to perform beyond the typical monoplane. At this year’s Central Coast AirFest, viewers will witness pilot Vicky Benzing perform a World War II cadet-style aerobatic show in a bright red 1940 Boeing Stearman.
“We were absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the top civilian airshow by ICAS, particularly since this was our first airshow” said Chris Kunkle, Airfest Committee chairman. “We could not have done this without the tremendous support of the airport district, volunteers, and our great sponsors."
Toro was the one they came to see. Air Force Maj. Garrett Smith, call sign Toro, and his F-16 Fighting Falcon, commonly known as the Viper, were the stars of Saturday’s second Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
The Central Coast AirFest is set to take to the skies over Santa Maria this weekend offering spectators the chance to experience the beauty of aviation with several types of aircraft. Planes and helicopters, new and old, will show their prowess in the air as attendees get close to machines that have captured the imagination of generations.
As old warbirds, fighter jets and other aircraft are set to take to the skies during next week’s Central Coast AirFest, organizers have begun …
The Central Coast AirFest takes flight at the Santa Maria Public Airport today for two days of on-the-ground displays and aerial demonstration…
101119 AirFest rehearsal 04.jpg
Pyrotechnics explode during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 01.jpg
Stunt pilot Rob Holland flies his MXS-RH during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend at the Santa Maria Public Airport on Skyway Drive.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 02.jpg
Jason Somes taxies his MiG-17 Soviet fighter jet out to perform during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend at the Santa Maria Public Airport on Skyway Drive.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 03.jpg
A fighter jet in the F-16 Viper Demonstration flies during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 05.jpg
Two members of the Red Bull Skydive Team cross paths during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 06.jpg
A fighter jet in the F-16 Viper Demonstration, left, passes World War II B-25 bomber Executive Sweet during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood, Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 07.jpg
B-25 World War II bomber Executive Sweet lands for viewing during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 08.jpg
A U.S. Air Force C-17 parks outside the Santa Maria Public Airport terminal for Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 09.jpg
Jason Somes climbs into his MiG-17 Soviet fighter jet out to perform during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 10.jpg
Bill Stein flies his Zivko Edge 540 during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 11.jpg
Bill Stein flies his Zivko Edge 540 during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 12.jpg
Bill Stein flies his Zivko Edge 540 during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 13.jpg
Spectators take pictures of aircraft during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 14.jpg
A MV-22B Osprey from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton lands vertically during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 15.jpg
Members of the Red Bull Skydive Team carry their parachutes after landing during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 16.jpg
Eric Tucker lands his J3 Cub on a moving ambulance during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 17.jpg
Stunt pilot Rob Holland flies his MXS-RH during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 18.jpg
Stunt pilot Rob Holland flies his MXS-RH during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 19.jpg
F-16 Viper Demonstration pilot Garret Schmitz helps a cameraman mount a camera inside his plane during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 20.jpg
Vicky Benzing flies her 1940s-era Boeing Stearman during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 21.jpg
Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 22.jpg
A crew member checks out an F-16 flying in the Viper Demonstration during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 23.jpg
Sammy Mason flies his stunt plane during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 24.jpg
A fighter jet in the F-16 Viper Demonstration takes off during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 25.jpg
A fighter jet in the F-16 Viper Demonstration passes the Santa Maria Public Airport control tower during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101119 AirFest rehearsal 26.jpg
A fighter jet in the F-16 Viper Demonstration flies during Friday's rehearsal for the Central Coast AirFest this weekend.
Len Wood Staff
101219 AirFest Saturday 02.jpg
An aerobatic plane goes upside down as pyrotechnics explode behind it Saturday during the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 01.jpg
Aerobatic pilots called "the two guys" cross at midfield Saturday during the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. AirFest wraps up its two-day show Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 03.jpg
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, part of the Viper Demonstration Team and piloted by Maj. Garrett Smith, takes off Saturday during the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 04.jpg
This Red Bull sky diver prepares to land during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 05.jpg
A MIG-17 makes a high speed pass over show center as a simulated bomb explodes during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 06.jpg
Aerobatic pilots "The Two Guys" fly in formation during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 07.jpg
Planes make a head to head pass during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 08.jpg
A converted 737 drops water and retardant as part of a firefighting demonstration during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 09.jpg
An F-16 fighter jet makes a high speed turn during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 10.jpg
A smoke contrail trailing an aerobatic plane is seen during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 11.jpg
Smoke contrails follow the flight of a stunt pilot during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 12.jpg
This plane crosses mid-field during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributpr
101219 AirFest Saturday 13.jpg
A pair of FA-18 fighters make a flight over the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 14.jpg
Spectators watch an F-16 flight demonstration during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 15.jpg
An F-16 and P-38 participate in an Air Force heritage flight during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 17.jpg
John Colliver flies a T-6 during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 18.jpg
Eric Tucker demonstrates slow flight in his Piper Cub during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 19.jpg
Vicky Benzig performs during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 20.jpg
A vintage bi-plane soars above the crowd during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 21.jpg
This MIG-17 makes a pass over the crowd during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 22.jpg
A MIG-17 does a fly by of the control tower during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 23.jpg
This rocket truck featured two jet engines during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 24.jpg
Bill Stein performs during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 25.jpg
A spectator admires the nose art of the B-25 bomber during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 26.jpg
Technical Sergeant Ryan Hutchinson is a member of the US Air Force Viper Demonstration team. The team performed Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 27.jpg
A P-51 Mustang flys parallel to the runway during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 28.jpg
The P-51 Mustang flying parallel to the runway during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 29.jpg
A young spectator sits in a helicopter during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 30.jpg
A stunt pilot performs tricks during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 31.jpg
An aerobatic performer drew a smoke heart in the sky during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 32.jpg
Spectators enjoyed the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 33.jpg
A Douglas DC-3A static display Was part of the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 34.jpg
Red Bull sky divers paint the sky during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, cONTRIBUTOR
101219 AirFest Saturday 35.jpg
Naval aviators Tom McKenna of Arroyo Grande and Timothy Blanch pose with their mothers Cathy and Ellie in front of their T-45 jet trainer Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 36.jpg
An F-86 performs during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 37.jpg
An F-86 prepares to land during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 38.jpg
Most aerobatic planes featured smoke tracers during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 39.jpg
The sky over Santa Maria airport filled with smoke during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101219 AirFest Saturday 40.jpg
An aerobatic performer flies low before pulling straight up during the 2nd annual Central Coast AirFest Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 08.jpg
AirFest goers watch as Vicki Benzing performs during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 01.jpg
A T-6 flies over a pyrotechnic during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 02.jpg
A warbird flies in front of a cloud from a pyrotechnic during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 03.jpg
Members of the Red Bull Air Force Jump Team stream red, white, and blue during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 04.jpg
AirFest crowd members watch a plane fly by the airfield during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 05.jpg
A T-6 flies low over the runway during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 06.jpg
Eric Tucker, flying a Piper Cub, performs aerobatics without the plane's engine running, during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 07.jpg
Pilot Rob Holland, in his aerobatic plane, floats upside down during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 09.jpg
Brianna Barnhart, from left, Kauri Modrzejewski and Erin Thompson, of the Manhattan Dolls, a swing style vocal trio from Tucson, Arizona, pose in front of a World War II bomber during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 10.jpg
AirFest goers look at a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster, stationed at March Air Reserve Base, during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 11.jpg
Joanna Gomez, of Santa Maria peers of a hatch in a C-17 Air Force Globemaster in display during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 12.jpg
Airfest goers walk among the many and varied aircraft at the show during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 13.jpg
Aerobatics star Rob Holland flies close to the runway during the second Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 14.jpg
Aerobatics star Rob Holland makes a corkscrew during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 15.jpg
Robert Keeney, of Santa Maria tries his hand at the bucking bull ride during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 16.jpg
Seen as a tiny dot inside a heart, Rob Holland draws his signature finale during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 17.jpg
Aerobatics star Rob Holland flies low over the runway during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 18.jpg
Airfest goers walk inside the huge C-17 Air Force Globemaster during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 19.jpg
Jaxson Swack, 8, left, and his brother Cooper Swack, of Santa Maria, look at the underside of an aircraft on display during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 20.jpg
Airfest goers walk by an Osprey helicopter during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 21.jpg
Pilot Vicky Benzing flies behind a jet fighter parked on he ground during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 22.jpg
Pilot Vicky Benzing makes aerial art during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101319 CenCoast Fairfest Sunday 23.jpg
Kiro Takai stands by a T-6 aircraft, designed and built especially for the movie, Tora, Tora, Tora, during the second annual Central Coast AirFest Sunday at Santa Maria Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
092619 SMX prescribed burn 04.jpg
Santa Maria firefighters extinguish a prescribed burn at the Santa Maria Airport on Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 SMX prescribed burn 01.jpg
Santa Maria firefighters light up brush at the Santa Maria Public Airport during a prescribed burn Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 SMX prescribed burn 02.jpg
Santa Maria firefighters prepare to light up brush and grass at the Santa Maria Public Airport during a prescribed burn Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 SMX prescribed burn 03.jpg
Smoke rises from a prescribed burn at the Santa Maria Airport on Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 SMX prescribed burn 05.jpg
Santa Maria Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg, right, leads a safety briefing with firefighters, and airport and ACPD officials before a prescribed burn at the Santa Maria Airport during on Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 SMX prescribed burn 06.jpg
Smoke rises from a prescribed burn at the Santa Maria Airport on Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
SMX prescribed burn
Santa Maria firefighters extinguish a prescribed burn at the Santa Maria Airport on Thursday morning.
Len Wood, Staff
