The Central Coast AirFest wrapped up this Sunday and thousands of people attended the two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport. 

This year's AirFest marked the second year that Santa Maria has hosted a major airshow since the dismantling of the "Thunder over the Valley" event three years prior.  With the city's historic ties to aviation, especially military aviation, local organizers worked hard to get a good show off the ground. 

After a successful inaugural event, they wanted to try and bring a bigger show back for a second year. And the acts, the parade grounds and the airshow proved that they could do just that; but was it too much?

After posting our recap story on the AirFest last night we had a number of comments on our Facebook post about some concerns; specifically the price of admission and the noise of this year's show.

The pyrotechnics that were part of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team show - a 1,000-foot-long “wall of fire” - necessitated a controlled burn of dozens of acres of grass on the airport grounds to prevent brush fires.

While the pyrotechnics were thrilling for AirFest attendees, Chris Kunkle, AirFest planning committee chair, said next year’s show will likely have few, if any, fiery acts.

“There was some feedback that the noise scared some in the community,” he said. “I don’t want to disrupt people’s lives. As the organizer, I’m going to do my best to put on a show that’s exciting but not necessarily disrupting people in the community.”

So, following the theme of the comments from our Facebook post we have a few questions about the AirFest that we would like you to answer. 

