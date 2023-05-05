A Hispanic Business Committee mixer was held at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria where Spanish-speaking community members were able to connect and learn about available resources and opportunities.
The evening provided the Hispanic community with resources for starting a business and attendees also discussed information related to business planning, access to capital and licensure and permits. Organizations that support and provide family advocacy resources related to mental health, immigration consultation and job placement were also in attendance.
According to David Hernandez, the Hispanic Business Development Outreach and Service Representative, organizers wanted to make sure that the Hispanic community was aware of all available resources.
“We want to create a healthy, safe and comfortable environment for our community to come together and just work together in supporting our local businesses, but also have resources for them available,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez said Thursday's event was the second Hispanic Business Committee Mixer and their goal is to have four similar events a year. Hernandez said the committee holds monthly meetings the second Thursday of every month at St. Peter's Episcopal Church across the street from the Salvation Army.
Amongst the attendees was Councilmember Carlos Escobedo who said it was exciting to see events like this and that a lot of Latino businesses in the community are realizing they are not by themselves, that they can work together.
“I would encourage our businesses to start connecting with each other,” said Escobedo. "There are a lot of businesses in Santa Maria and sometimes we just get lost. Networking is important because that's how we find out how we can partner and grow together.”
The event featured a Cinco de Mayo theme and was catered by Maya Mexican Restaurant. Owner Teresa Paredes encouraged local business owners to join the committee.
“Even those who don’t have a business can still come out because there is so much to grab from,” Paredes said. “Even just for business advice. If you’re wanting to open up a business, this is a great place to come and network with other people who have started from literally zero and they have become the greatest thing."
Hector Torres Zepeda, a real estate agent with Century 21, says as a Mexican-American in Santa Maria he loves these kinds of events because they help him learn and network with the community.
“If they have any needs for real estate or vice versa, if I know anyone that needs services, I’d be happy to refer to them,” said Zepeda. “Maybe I can teach someone what are the steps to buy a home, even if they aren't ready now. It's just about getting them the education and information for what it will take to be a homeowner here in the United States.”
On behalf of CoastHills Credit Union, branch manager Veronica Angulo presented a check for $1,000 to go toward the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. According to Hernandez, contributions like this will help future events and could also open up opportunities for scholarships.
“We are in the process of collaborating in establishing a youth scholarship for our community,” said Hernandez. “Contributions like this go a long way for our community. So if anybody is encouraged to donate I believe it's a huge investment in our community.”
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber has helped many business owners including Luis Arroyo, with Aplicca Brand Partners, who says being part of the chamber has helped him navigate how to run a business.
“They were supporting me before I even became a member,” said Arroyo. “I used to work in a local sign shop and I decided to start my own business. Now I have two years in the market and being part of the chamber has helped me a lot with introducing myself to other business owners and making those connections.”
“The Hispanic Business Committee and the events we put on are open to any person or organization who identifies with or serves our Hispanic community,” said Claudia Ortiz, the Hispanic Business Committee chair and branch manager of First Bank. “We welcome any and all members to participate in whatever capacity they are able to.”
Those interested in getting involved with the committee may contact Hernandez at (805) 925-2403 ext. 818 or email david@santamaria.com.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.