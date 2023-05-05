Locals were networking en español this week.

A Hispanic Business Committee mixer was held at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Santa Maria where Spanish-speaking community members were able to connect and learn about available resources and opportunities.

The evening provided the Hispanic community with resources for starting a business and attendees also discussed information related to business planning, access to capital and licensure and permits. Organizations that support and provide family advocacy resources related to mental health, immigration consultation and job placement were also in attendance.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

