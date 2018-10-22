Options for requirements in the next Agricultural Order will be discussed by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board when it meets Nov. 8 and 9 in San Luis Obispo.
The board is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the Central Coast Water Board Office, 895 Aerovista Place, Suite 101, near the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.
Board members are scheduled to discuss the requirement options for Agricultural Order 4.0 during the morning session on Thursday, but the discussion may be continued Friday morning if necessary, according to the meeting agenda.
During closed session on Friday, the board plans to discuss litigation involving two oil companies that have operated in Santa Barbara County.
One case is United States, et al. v. HVI Cat Canyon Inc., formerly known as Greka Oil & Gas Inc., being heard in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
Board members will also discuss a referral to the Office of the Attorney General regarding Plains Pipeline LP in relation to the Refugio oil spill in Gaviota.