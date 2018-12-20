The deadline for submitting comments on proposed regulatory requirements for the next Agricultural Order has been extended about four days by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Written comments on the options tables for Agricultural Order 4.0 are now due by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, said a spokesman for the Water Board.
Written comments should be emailed to AgNOI@waterboards.ca.gov, with “Comments to Ag Order 4.0 Options Tables” in the subject line.
Water Board staff is looking for answers to specific questions about requirements that could be included in Ag Order 4.0, which will replace the current version of regulations governing runoff from irrigated agricultural operations.
A range of possible regulation requirements are expressed in the options tables prepared by the staff.
The questions involve prioritization and phasing, numeric limits, time schedules to achieve numeric limits, monitoring and reporting, incentives, consequences, CEQA, costs and alternative options.
For more information on Ag Order 4.0 and the options tables, visit www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/water_issues/programs/ag_waivers/.