The proposed budget 2020-2022 will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting of the Santa Maria City Council with opportunities for public comment. The budget must be ratified by the beginning of the 2020-21 fiscal year on July 1.
You can watch the meeting live on the City of Santa Maria's YouTube Page.
Pool advocates, among other protesters, rally before Santa Maria City Council meeting #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/egaRt4fsIa— Len Wood (@lwood83) June 17, 2020
Police defunders and police advocates rally for their causes outside Santa Maria City Council meeting #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/M80JseaWcA— Len Wood (@lwood83) June 17, 2020
