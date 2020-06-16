Related to this story

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

The heat that baked Santa Maria this week set a new record high for June 10 when it hit 91 degrees at 11:30 a.m. at the Santa Maria Public Airport, said John Lindsey, meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.