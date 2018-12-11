If you thought 2018's inaugural Central Coast AirFest was exciting, wait until you watch the promo for the 2019 edition of the show. Titled 'The Inventor's Dream' the video highlights the theme of the event - mixing the golden age of aviation with the present-day power of jet aircraft.
The inaugural Central Coast AirFest was a roaring success, with 15,000 people turning out Saturday and Sunday to see aircraft of all types perform thrilling routines in the Santa Maria sky.
The two-day event — which was organized by the Santa Maria Airport Airshow Committee — was the first airshow in Santa Maria since 2015, when the Museum of Flight's Thunder Over the Valley show went on hiatus.
Organizers were able to score the sole 2018 season California stop for the Snowbirds, a top-tier military jet team, comparable to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or Navy’s Blue Angels. The Snowbirds -- the Royal Canadian Air Force’s iconic 431 Air Demonstration and Military Aerobatics Squadron -- was the show’s headlining act.
The F-16 Viper Demonstration team from Shaw AFB has been added to the 2019 show and they will show off precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the U.S. Air Force's premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
The Central Coast AirFest is scheduled for Oct. 12-13 in 2019. Follow the AirFest's Facebook page for more information, photos and videos about the upcoming show, https://www.facebook.com/CentralCoastAirFest/