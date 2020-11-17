WATCH: Santa Maria City Council to meet tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Maria City Council will hold a regular meeting tonight, Tuesday November 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Santa Maria City Hall. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the City Council Chambers will not be open to the public.
Find out how you can watch and participate in the meeting, plus read through the agenda for the meeting below.
How to observe the Meeting:
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe the meeting on Comcast Channel 23 or by visiting the Live Stream page on the City’s meeting portal /Portal/CitizenEngagement.aspx. You may also Live Stream the meeting from the City’s You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZeGyM57KCt4RkzjEFZuGi78.
How to submit Public Comment:
If you wish to address the City Council, you may submit comments via email by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (the day of the meeting). Please submit comments to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org. Your comments will be provided to the City Council, and summarized into the record at the meeting.
If you are watching the Live Stream of the City Council meeting, and wish to make either a general public comment or to comment on a specific agenda item, please select this link to register to speak. You will receive an email with instructions on how to access the meeting. When it is your time to speak, your microphone will be un-muted for the time allotted, and will be muted upon completion of your comments.
