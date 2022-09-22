A worker directs traffic on Western Avenue through residential neighborhood in Santa Maria Thursday afternoon as the City of Santa Maria has begun its series of annual street repair projects around town.
The City of Santa Maria began its annual street maintenance projects on dozens of streets throughout Santa Maria this week.
The work started on Wednesday after it was delayed a day by the mild storm that hit Santa Maria on Monday.
The work is impacting streets at different dates and times over the next few weeks, and parking will be prohibited on streets that are under construction. The segments of streets impacted by parking restrictions will be noted by signs that list the dates and times that parking will be impacted.
On Thursday, road crews were working on Skyway Drive, Stowell Road and Depot, among other main streets and residential neighborhoods in town.
The work involves crews laying a thin layer of road maintenance called chip seal, that will protect the roadway and extend the life of the underlying pavement. Due to the application of a surface seal applied to the roadway after the chip seal process, streets will be closed or restricted for 4-5 hours until the material is ready for normal traffic.
Residential streets and roads north of Donovan between Blosser and Railroad Ave and south of Main Street between Russell Boulevard and Bradley Road are also scheduled for treatment.
The project uses about 610,000 square yards of surface seal material. The roads to be worked on Thursday include North DeJoy Street, West Cox Lane, North Oakley Avenue, North Benwiley Ave, West Lee Drive, Western Avenue, North Scott Drive, North Ranch Street, East Tunnell Street, North Lucas Drive and Hart Drive. Parts of East Hermosa, East El Camino, Armstrong Avenue, East Tunnell, Fesler, Mill, Chapel and College will be worked on Friday, along with parts of Bradley Road, East Church Street and South Bonita Street.
Drivers, residents and businesses can see a map of the planned work on the project's page on the City's website, tinyurl.com/558f49k3. The work is planned to continue through mid-October.
