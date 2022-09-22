The City of Santa Maria began its annual street maintenance projects on dozens of streets throughout Santa Maria this week.

The work started on Wednesday after it was delayed a day by the mild storm that hit Santa Maria on Monday.

The work is impacting streets at different dates and times over the next few weeks, and parking will be prohibited on streets that are under construction. The segments of streets impacted by parking restrictions will be noted by signs that list the dates and times that parking will be impacted.

