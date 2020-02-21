Warren campaign discusses local issues with Santa Maria Latino community

Staff from the Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign visited Santa Maria on Thursday — hosting a forum in an effort to engage more directly with Latino populations in smaller cities.
Warren has served as a senator representing Massachusetts since 2013 and will be on the ticket as a Democratic candidate for president in California's March 3 primary.
A small group of teachers, retirees and members of immigrant families gathered Thursday for the Latino Engagement Forum at Maramonte Community Center, where residents asked how the candidate's national policy plans on immigration, education and climate change would effect change locally.
“It was very important for me and the campaign to meet the communities where they are. We always focus on LA, San Francisco, San Diego, but we almost never come into smaller cities. We need to recognize that Latinos, Latinas and Latinx folks play a huge role in upcoming elections, and so we wanted to prioritize these cities because we wanted to hear from all of you,” said Maria Martinez, national Latinx community engagement director for the Warren campaign.
The forum also was hosted by Goleta School District Trustee Luz Reyes-Martín, who said Warren’s commitment to supporters of all backgrounds is what convinced her to vote for Warren.
“This is the first time I’ve seen with a candidate where I feel that my value as a voter is equal to someone who is ultra-wealthy. That’s really exciting, when I think about the communities that we live in, that we’re not going to be left behind,” Reyes-Martín said.
Campaign policy analyst Alexandra Wilcox spoke about a number of Warren’s policies including her education plan, which involves applying a wealth tax to invest $800 billion into public schools over the next 10 years. This would include $7 billion for historically black colleges and universities, and Hispanic Serving Institutions, the latter of which make up nearly all public universities in California.
When attendees asked about bilingual education, Wilcox said Warren is focused on supporting English-language learning students by providing bilingual education services and by recognizing dual language skills as an asset to the community.
Kevin Foote, a teacher at Tommie Kunst Junior High School, asked how Warren planned to support young entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for young people who want to start businesses.
Wilcox described Warren’s Entrepreneurs of Color plan, which would offer $7 billion in investments specifically for people of color looking to start their own businesses. She said this plan will be especially important in California, where many entrepreneurial talents are overlooked in smaller cities such as Santa Maria.
“Especially in the Latino community, you know we are entrepreneurs. We have so many small businesses that were started by immigrant families. Elizabeth recognizes that there’s a real entrepreneurship gap, and that is because of a lack of access to reliable credit, lack of access to financial services and lack of capital,” Wilcox said.
Attendees also wanted to know about Warren's plans to restructure the immigration system and how she will support undocumented families.
Reyes-Martín said the palpable fear of immigration officials among the Latino community is something she has seen since she was growing up in Los Angeles and continues to see among local families in Goleta.
“In my school district, the day after the [2016] election, we had a lot of families that didn’t come to school. Every time there’s a news story about ICE picking up parents outside of the school, even if it’s not in California, there’s so much fear that something like that could happen,” Reyes-Martín said.
Wilcox said Warren’s plan for decriminalizing immigration involves classifying unlawful entry into the United States as a civil charge rather than a criminal charge, and providing pathways to citizenship for those entering the United States. Warren has also committed to initiating a total review of the immigration system within the first 100 days of her presidency.
Attendees also talked with Wilcox and Martinez about the importance of support for immigrant farmworkers on the Central Coast, and asked how Warren will ensure that they are not being taken advantage of by growers.
Wilcox described Warren’s sponsorship of the Fairness for Farm Workers Act, which amends the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act to apply to all domestic and farmworkers and to ensure overtime pay for these workers, which is not currently enforced under the act.
“It’s ensuring that the federal government is also playing its part in enforcing protections for all workers, not excluding farmworkers or domestic workers, as it has been historically,” Wilcox said.
In response to inquiries about climate change, Wilcox added that as part of her Environmental Justice Plan, Warren would require emergency response programs to be language diverse and inclusive of all immigration statuses so no one is being left behind in emergency situations, such as during the California wildfires.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.