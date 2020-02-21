Warren campaign discusses local issues with Santa Maria Latino community

“Especially in the Latino community, you know we are entrepreneurs. We have so many small businesses that were started by immigrant families. Elizabeth recognizes that there’s a real entrepreneurship gap, and that is because of a lack of access to reliable credit, lack of access to financial services and lack of capital,” Wilcox said.

Attendees also wanted to know about Warren's plans to restructure the immigration system and how she will support undocumented families.

Reyes-Martín said the palpable fear of immigration officials among the Latino community is something she has seen since she was growing up in Los Angeles and continues to see among local families in Goleta.

“In my school district, the day after the [2016] election, we had a lot of families that didn’t come to school. Every time there’s a news story about ICE picking up parents outside of the school, even if it’s not in California, there’s so much fear that something like that could happen,” Reyes-Martín said.