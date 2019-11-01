Smoke blowing up from the Maria fire in Ventura County led Santa Barbara County officials to issue an air quality alert, effective through the weekend or until conditions improve.
The County Department of Public Health and County Air Pollution Control District sent out the alert Friday, when a pall of smoke turned the sky a dirty tan and a faint odor of ashes lingered in the air throughout the North County.
Lyz Hoffman and Jackie Ruiz, public information officers for the APCD and Public Health, respectively, said the areas affected will vary, as will the amount of smoke and airborne particulates, as the wind speeds rise and fall and direction shifts.
But they warned residents who see or smell smoke to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous outside activity when the particulates concentration is high.
They noted that’s especially important for those at high risk for health problems — older adults, pregnant women, young children and those with heart and lung conditions, including asthma.
Hoffman and Ruiz advised residents to keep doors and windows closed, create a “clean-air room” by using a HEPA purifier or less-effective but less expensive MERV-filtered fan in a closed-off area and wearing an N95 mask, which is not effective on those with facial hair because of the need for a snug fit.
For information on current air quality and forecasts, visit www.OurAir.org/todays-air-quality.