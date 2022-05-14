A pattern of strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon along the coastline, decreasing and shifting out of northeast (offshore) during the night and morning will start this afternoon and will continue through Saturday morning. The offshore winds will keep the marine low clouds out to sea.
A warming trend will continue into the weekend as high pressure builds over Central California. Away from the Pacific Ocean, temperatures will warm to the mid-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and mid-80s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc).
Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will develop Saturday afternoon into Monday morning. This onshore flow will allow the marine layer to redevelop in the coastal regions with night and morning fog and mist.
The northwesterly winds are forecast to increase to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) levels on Monday afternoon into Thursday. These winds should be strong enough to mix out the marine layer, leaving behind mostly clear skies and seasonal temperatures.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/81 49/72 50/70 47/70 52/75 52/74 54/72 53/71
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/90 51/83 52/82 48/83 48/85 54/83 55/82 56/81
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/79 48/71 54/68 46/68 52/72 51/72 52/70 50/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 48 and 50 degrees though Friday.
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will develop this afternoon and remain at that level through Monday morning, increasing to 7 to 9 feet on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will start Tuesday afternoon and will continue at that level through next Friday.