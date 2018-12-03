The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted felon Friday after observing him conduct an alleged drug deal in front of an in-session elementary school.
Just before 4 p.m., sheriff's detectives arrested Anthony Guzman, 27, in the area of Barrington Drive and West Creston Street in northwestern Santa Maria. Earlier in the day, members of the sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau and Compliance Response Team tracked Guzman to the 700 block of North Miller Street.
Deputies located 61 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and packaging, as well as a functioning digital scale and cash, after searching Guzman. A sheriff's spokeswoman said Guzman's possessions were consistent with items held by individuals engaged in the sale of narcotics.
Guzman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding warrant, for selling drugs within 1,000 yards of a school and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Guzman is being held without bail due to his probation violation.
Individuals with information regarding narcotics and other crime-related tips are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171. Anonymous tips also be left on the sheriff's website by going to https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.