The Santa Maria Public Library will launch its “Library of Things” collection next week, allowing community members to check out musical instruments, GoPro cameras and sewing machines, among other items.
The new collection will be available for checkout beginning Monday.
String and rhythm musical instruments, Oculus Go virtual reality units, sewing machines and digital cameras are some of the items that will be available to borrow for free.
Anyone with a valid card from the library can check out items for up to three weeks. A special agreement form must be signed at checkout.
Items can be placed on hold by patrons at branch locations, but must be picked up at — and returned to — the main library in downtown Santa Maria.
The new collection is funded by a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office through a partnership with Hancock College.
The Santa Maria Public Library, which is located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 2254.