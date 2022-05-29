The Elks Unocal Event Center arena is an extremely busy place during the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
The cowboys and cowgirls are the obvious centers of attention in each of the four rodeo performances but they are never alone in the arena.
Of course, there are horses, bulls and steers but the arena is also crowded with other people.
There are judges and pick-up men and women.
There’s always a clown and, when needed, bullfighters.
In Santa Maria, one of the announcers, Wayne Brooks, even works on horseback inside the arena.
There are mutton busters and sponsor flag girls.
It’s actually quite a crowd.
Included in the mix are two Miss Rodeos — Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Miss Rodeo California.
Quite a lot goes into becoming a Miss Rodeo and this year, young women will have the opportunity to learn what makes a successful Miss Rodeo candidate.
“We’re hosting a two-day Miss Rodeo California clinic during the Elks Rodeo,” said Brittney Phillips, the president of Miss Rodeo California, Inc. and the organization’s pageant director. “We’ll be teaching the ins and outs of being a Miss Rodeo.”
Phillips is an expert. She’s been Miss Lakeside Rodeo, Miss Poway Rodeo, and Miss Ramona Rodeo. She was the 2017 Miss Rodeo California, finishing in the top 10 in that year’s Miss Rodeo America competition.
“I’m not the only one. Most of the board members for the Miss Rodeo California were once Miss Rodeo California,” said Phillips. “Several of them, including current Miss Rodeo California Jackie Scarry, will be there.”
Scarry, 24, of Redding, was crowned Miss Rodeo California 2022 last October after a two-day pageant at the Madonna Inn and Cal Poly Rodeo Arena.
“The girls have to be 14 years-old and older,” said Phillips. “We’ll be teaching them the rules of rodeo, how to speak in front of an audience and do media interviews, the importance of strong horsemanship skills, all the different aspects of what to prepare for in the arena, and how to be a good representative of rodeo and strong animal welfare advocates.”
All the Miss Rodeos become ambassadors for the sport and advocates for the Western way of life.
They also have to love travel because they’ll represent their local rodeos at other rodeos across the state and participate in the Miss Rodeo California pageant and, possibly, the Miss Rodeo America pageant.
“The conference will run Saturday and Sunday with classroom instruction Saturday morning at the Santa Maria Inn. We’ll have instruction from Miss Rodeo California winners and from specialists like stock contractor Reno Rosser from Flying U Rodeo and rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia. They’ll get tips on how to be excellent rodeo representatives and on how to give successful media interviews from people who do them all the time,” said Phillips. “From there, we’ll move over to the rodeo arena where Cal Poly rodeo head coach Ben Londo and some of his Cal Poly rodeo team will give the girls a tour of the bucking chutes and instruction on animal safety.”
The night includes attending the rodeo’s third performance where they’ll see what they’ve learned put into action by this year’s Miss Rodeos.
Sunday winds up back at Unocal for more instruction from Hall of Fame announcer Bob Tallman, Elks Rec Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia, and Elks Rec Media Director Johnna Clark before watching the Championship Sunday wrap-up of the 2022 Elks Rodeo.
The cost of the two-day clinic is $200 which includes hotel accommodations with a continental breakfast, lunch and dinner, study materials, participation in horsemanship clinics (draw horses will be provided), coaching and feedback.
Parents and chaperones can attend for $75.
“This program provides a wealth of knowledge from industry leaders. The best-of-the-best will all be gathered in one place. It’s not often that you’ll find all of this talent together at the same place at the same time,” said Phillips. “This could be the place for a young girl to start an exciting rodeo career.”
For more information go to www.missrodeocalifornia.com or missrodeocalif.wordpress.com
For a clinic application go to missrodeocalif.wordpress.com/clinic