Winners of the second annual Gløgg Contest held Dec. 15 and 16 during the 2018 Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll were announced Wednesday by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.
Popular in Denmark around the Christmas holidays, gløgg is loosely defined as mulled, spiced wine and usually contains red wine, orange rind, cinnamon, raisins, blanched almonds, cardamom, cloves and honey as well as aquavit, rum or brandy in varying combinations, a Solvang CVB spokesman explained.
Wineries, tasting rooms and breweries participating in the Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll were invited to create their own versions of the drink for guests to sample, then vote for their favorites.
This year, first place went to Wandering Dog Wine Bar at 1539-B Mission Drive, while last year’s winner, Sort This Out Wine Cellars at 1636 Copenhagen Drive, came in second, and third place went to Mad & Vin at The Landsby at 1576 Mission Drive.
“The 2018 Skål Stroll welcomed a record-breaking 550 guests who completed 187 ballots to vote for their favorite Solvang Gløgg,” said Daniel Lahr, Solvang CVB special programs manager, noting it was “a very close vote.”
“Thanks to all 18 wineries, tasting rooms and breweries who participated in the Skål Stroll, and special thanks to these nine that offered an extra taste of gløgg along with their regular offerings,” he added.
The nine contestants included the three winners plus Cali Love, Casa Cassara, D. Volk Winery, Lions Peak, Lucky Dogg and Royal Oaks.
The 2018 Solvang Julefest — pronounced Yule-fest and meaning “Christmas Festival” in Danish — took place from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.
Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau on behalf of the city of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and other area businesses.
For more information, visit www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest.