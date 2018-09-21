To celebrate its recently completed remodel, Walmart Neighborhood Market in Santa Maria held a "re-grand opening" on Friday and passed out grants to several community organizations.
The store — which is located at 2240 S. Bradley Road — was upgraded with wider aisles, new signage, 12 self-checkout stations and improved layout in an effort to make browsing the store more convenient for shoppers.
“There’s a lot of great transformations for our customers,” said Alex Najera, store manager. The renovations took eight weeks to complete and the store remained open during the remodel.
“A re-grand opening is a challenging endeavor and one that cannot be possible without much sweat and sacrifice from many people,” Najera said. “Leading this project required long hours and I want to thank my wife and family for the great encouragement during the process.”
On Friday, Najera cut through a red ribbon using a pair of novelty, oversized scissors, flanked by Mayor Alice Patino and City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield.
“What a great way to start a grand opening of a Walmart store — which is so All-American to all of us,” Patino said, remarking on the Band of Brothers color guard, the singing of the national anthem and the presence of police officers and firefighters at the ceremony.
Patino took time to highlight the work Walmart does through grants and other programs to support youth.
“Some of you may not know that I started a Youth Task Force in the city of Santa Maria,” Patino said. “I think, as well as our City Council, that the youth are very, very important — the most important residents really in the city. Walmart is such a great partner in giving to our kids.”
On Friday, representatives of five different organizations were presented with oversized checks representing a total of $6,000 in community grants.
- Santa Maria Valley Boys & Girls Club executive director Jeremy Deming was presented with $1,500.
- Waterfield, the executive director of the Santa Maria Police Council, was presented with $1,500.
- Laurel Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County development manager, was presented with $1,000.
- Patino was presented with $1,000 for the city of Santa Maria.
- Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion was presented with $1,000.
“We’re out here to support the community,” Najera said.
Najera, who has lived in Santa Maria for about a year, said he utilized the advice of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Patino in deciding which groups to award grants.
“I’m new to the community so I reached out to the local Chamber of Commerce and had an opportunity to meet with the mayor and got their feedback on what organizations provide help to the community," he said.