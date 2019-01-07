Donald Richard “Don” Ward, who died on Dec. 28, will be remembered for his years of service to the community and dedication to his family and friends during a memorial service on Tuesday at St. Louis de Montfort Parish in Orcutt.
Ward, 86, served on the board of directors for Friends of Waller Park for 30-plus years, and sat as chairman of the board for many of those years.
He thoroughly enjoyed events the Friends put on in Waller Park, according to his family, and was proud of the group’s accomplishments, including helping to establish the lake by Orcutt Road, the Lakeside Terrace picnic area, a volleyball court, trails, several children’s playgrounds, piñata poles, a disc golf course and numerous trees.
He served as a board member of the Orcutt Area Advisory Group, getting involved in many issues that affected Orcutt residents. He fought for water rights and rates for Orcutt residents over many years, including traveling to San Francisco to voice his objections and concerns to the judiciary board of the Public Utilities Commission. He insisted that developers build Orcutt Community Park before any houses were built in the development. He fought against two efforts to split the county, and he served on the Air Pollution Control District hearing board for more than 20 years.
As a result of his efforts, he received the 2007 “Looking Forward Award” from Santa Barbara County Action Network, and was recognized by Friends of Waller Park in 2012 with a plaque and tree in the Arbor Day Commemorative Grove.
Ward was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Aug. 18, 1932, to Thomas J. and Agnes Ward. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Civil Engineering, then joined the US Air Force where he completed pilot’s training and became a B-25 bomber pilot.
After his service, Ward worked for The Boeing Company, primarily in missile defense systems, for more than 30 years. He worked on many projects in numerous locations in Canada, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Wyoming and his favorite, Vandenberg Air Force Base. Ward said he would retire in Santa Maria and vowed “never to shovel snow again!”
Ward enjoyed singing with the Central Coast Chordsmen, and in earlier years, was an extra in movies that were filmed locally, notably playing a very tall Arab with a turban on the beach in the movie “Hidalgo.” He was also in the movie “Sideways.”
Ward traveled extensively with his partner of more than 15 years, Karolyn Addington. They toured China, Europe, and South America, even climbing Machu Picchu in 2014. An avid aviation enthusiast, Ward flew aircraft until his 80th birthday and channeled his daredevil spirit by skydiving every five years beginning at age 70.
Ward was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Sharel Ward, in 2001, and their son, Peter Ward.
The service will be at 10 a.m. at St. Louis de Montfort, 1190 E. Clark Ave. in Orcutt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ward’s name to Friends of Waller Park, P.O. Box 2835, Santa Maria, CA, 93457. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.