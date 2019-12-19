Waller Park history to be discussed during next 'Heart of the Valley' event

Friends of Waller Park board chairman George Johnston will speak about the unique history of the park during the next "Heart of the Valley" presentation Dec. 21 at 10:15 a.m.

Attendees will learn how creating the park saved a golf course and why the original name Washington Grove, suggested by a student, was changed.

The nonprofit Friends of Waller Park is dedicated to continued development and beautification of the 154-plus-acre county park at the south end of Santa Maria.

The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.

The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.

The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.

Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.

Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.