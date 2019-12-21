Waller Park headlines Heart of the Valley series at the Santa Maria Public Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Tony became the first park ranger and he brought in rabbits and the rest of the animals, but when he retired in 1964, the animals were transferred to zoos in Santa Barbara and Atascadero,” said Johnston.

“Tony also started the Nojoqui Guard, a group of kids who would help out with taking care of the park," he added. "They later became the Junior Rangers [in 2002] and helped with cleaning the tables, trash pick-up and taking care of the grounds.”

Johnston estimates that 1 million people visit Waller Park and its pristine setting every year.

“But we do have one group of very unwelcome visitors, and it has been a real problem dealing with them,” said Johnston. “Black turpentine beetles have killed about 200 pine trees over the last few years. They bore into the trees at their base and kill them.

"It’s not just our problem," he said. "It’s happening all over California. Ours are Monterey pines, but they attack all varieties of pine trees, so we don’t plant pines anymore.”

But the park has a robust tree planting program.

“People can sponsor a tree," Johnston explained. "For $155 we’ll plant a memorial or anniversary tree in their name or the name of a loved one.