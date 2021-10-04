Nearly 200 people turned out Saturday morning at Rotary Centennial Park to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised more than $68,000 to fund services to Central Coast residents living with the disease as well as research into treatments and a cure.
The amount raised by volunteers exceeded the original goal of $50,000 and was more than double the funds the event raised in 2020, said Janelle Boesch, communications manager for the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, which sponsored the walk.
Volunteers, families and teams participated in a short opening ceremony before taking off on the 1.2-mile course around the park, listening to live music and cheered on by Uma the Unicorn, aka Laura DeLoye, the chapter’s mascot as well as its program and education manager.
“While the in-person event looked a little different than in years past, we heard from so many participants that coming together again — even with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place — meant a lot to them, especially after such a challenging year,” said Lindsey Leonard, the chapter’s executive director.
Donations can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/santamaria.
The California Central Coast Chapter will host three more walks this year — the East Ventura County Walk on Oct. 23, the San Luis Obispo Walk on Oct. 30 and the Santa Barbara Walk on Nov. 8.
For more information, visit alz.org/walk.