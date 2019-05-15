Community Partners in Caring will conduct a countywide “Walk the Block” awareness campaign from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday to raise awareness about the needs of the elderly, an agency spokeswoman.
The event, planned in honor of Older Americans Month in May, is designed to “help our community learn simple steps they can take to help break isolation and loneliness among our senior population,” the spokeswoman said.
It will also give residents an opportunity to honor the elderly during senior citizens appreciation week.
Those who sign up for “Walk the Block” will be provided with a map, a script and other materials as well as a free breakfast donated by community sponsors.
Volunteers can join the movement for 30 minutes or up to the full two hours to spread awareness about the free life-changing services Community Partners in Caring provides to “to help seniors live independently while maintaining dignity, respect and quality of life.,” the spokeswoman said.
To sign up for the walk in Santa Maria, call 805-925-0125; to sign up in Lompoc, call 805-925-8000.