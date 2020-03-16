Votes cast in county expected to set record for primary election

With a record number of registered voters, it appears Santa Barbara County also will set a record for the number of votes cast in a primary election as a result of the March 3 balloting.

Although the percentage of registered voters who cast ballots in the presidential primary election likely will not surpass the percentage in the February 2008 presidential primary, the increase in registered voters will likely put the number of votes cast into record territory, said Joe Holland, county registrar of voters.

But the increase in votes was easily handled by new equipment installed by the County Elections Office prior to the election, Holland said, allowing the county to avoid problems experienced in other areas like Los Angeles County.

With a second update on ballot counting filed Friday, outcomes from the election didn’t change, although the number of votes various candidates received grew slightly and some percentages shifted by tenths of a percent.

Ballots included in the second update were almost all vote-by-mail ballots, plus a few provisional ballots, Holland said.