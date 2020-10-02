Voter Information Guides landing in Santa Barbara County mailboxes

Voter Information Guides began arriving in Santa Barbara County voters’ mailboxes Friday, a few days after vote-by-mail ballots that were sent out Monday by the Elections Office.
With the guide in hand, voters are being urged to mark their ballots and send them back soon to help ease the inflow of votes the Elections Office expects to intensify as the Nov. 3 general election draws closer.
“As soon as we get your ballot, we’re going to count it,” said County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland, who added that although ballots will be counted, no one will be able to see the results of those counts until after 8 p.m. Election Day, when the first vote totals are released.
Holland also hopes that rather than going to the polls Nov. 3, citizens will take advantage of the vote-by-mail ballots that are being sent to every registered voter in California as part of the effort to rein-in COVID-19.
Holland said voters can return their ballots in the postage-paid envelopes that were sent with them, deliver them to one of the three Elections Office locations — in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara — or deposit them in one of the newly installed ballot drop boxes.
Eighteen of the drop boxes are located in the North County, with six in Santa Maria, four in Lompoc and one each in Guadalupe, Orcutt, New Cuyama, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez.
Holland said teams from the Elections Office will pick up ballots from each of the drop boxes every day.
“They are completely secure,” he said of the new drop boxes. “It’s just like delivering your ballot directly to our office.”
While Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that every voter be sent a vote-by-mail ballot in hopes that few people, if any, would go to the polls, Holland said no registered voter is going to be denied the right to cast a ballot.
That’s why the county’s precincts have been consolidated into 36 polling places, but casting a ballot at one of them on Nov. 3 could be a long process.
“I’m afraid that if people wait till Election Day to vote, there are going to be some very long lines,” he said last month. “And obviously, it’s not safe. We’ll be doing everything we can — social distancing, using personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitizing — but realistically, they’ll have their ballot; why not vote?”
