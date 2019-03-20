A measure that would designate a recently-approved senior housing complex as a low-income housing project was tabled Wednesday night by the Santa Maria Planning Commission after several community members expressed concern about parking and other issues.
The project — called Cox Bungalows — initially proposed a building that would include 30 residential units alongside a community center on a 1.3-acre lot at the corner of Cox Lane and Blosser Road for use as market-rate senior housing.
Planning commissioners previously signed off on the project in October. The following month, the City Council gave its final approval with a 3-0 vote. Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and then-Councilman Jack Boysen were absent.
Since the initial approval, ownership of the Cox Bungalows site has switched to the Housing Authority for the County of Santa Barbara.
On Wednesday, the Housing Authority asked the Planning Commission to amend the project to be restricted affordable housing — a key designation that the organization needs for low-income housing tax credits to fund the development.
The restricted affordable housing designation would limit the units to those with incomes between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income, which is considered low and very low-income housing and make the units available to persons with special needs, not just those aged 55 and older, said Robert Havlicek, executive director of the Housing Authority.
Three community members spoke Wednesday about their parking concerns around the project site, which is surrounded by single-family homes.
The project plans call for 14 parking spots, which met the requirements of the municipal code for senior housing. The code’s requirement under the amended permit requested by the Housing Authority requires 60 parking spots.
Santa Maria resident Patricia Green said she was concerned the project would bring a large number of cars to a neighborhood that already has low parking availability.
“In the evenings, there’s no way anyone who goes to visit me can park on the street because all the parking spaces are taken up,” she said. “Several residences there have three or four cars in their driveway plus two or three in the street.”
Havlicek said the Housing Authority would limit the number of residents who have vehicles to ensure that all cars are parked on-site, adding that if a resident was caught parking in the street when their lease agreement did not allow them a vehicle, the Housing Authority would move to evict them.
The expected residents of the project are likely to not have cars anyway, Havlicek noted, saying the income levels served by the Housing Authority often can’t afford to maintain a vehicle.
Urban Planning Concepts’ Laurie Tamura, who represented the developer, said the lease agreements with the Housing Authority will give more security to neighbors in regard to off-site parking than the previously-approved project.
Commissioner Robert Dickerson said he normally would not be in favor of approving a reduction in the number of parking spots but said he was confident in the Housing Authority’s ability to ensure their lease agreements are honored by tenants.
“These guys are really stand up,” he said. “If they have this in their lease agreement, they’ll hold them to it.”
Commissioner Esau Blanco said he liked the goals of the development but was in favor of continuing the vote on the amendment to avoid making a hasty decision. The Commission voted unanimously to hold off on a decision.