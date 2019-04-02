The Santa Maria City Council declined to vote on an emergency ordinance that would have put a temporary ban on the conversion of any hotel or motel for the use of H-2A housing after 20 people spoke out against it Tuesday night.
The ordinance was put on the agenda at the request of Mayor Alice Patino because of concerns raised by residents about the former Econo Lodge, which was recently converted to H-2A housing, and because Patino and other council members had heard rumors that additional properties, including a senior housing project, might also be converted to H-2A housing.
The federal H-2A program is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley area and allows employers to bring temporary workers from abroad to work their crops. The program requires that employers provide workers with housing at no cost, provide daily transportation to and from the work site and provide daily meals or facilities to allow workers to cook for themselves.
City officials believe there are around 2,000 H-2A workers being housed in Santa Maria for up to 10 months of the year.
Approximately 53% of these H-2A workers are believed to reside in the older motels and hotels or the former Laz-e-Daze senior living residence, and about 47% of H-2A workers are being housed in Santa Maria’s residential zoning districts, according to a staff report prepared by interim City Attorney Phil Sinco.
On Tuesday, 20 people spoke out about the ordinance with all but two of them asking the council not to pass the measure, which would have lasted for 45 days unless extended during a second meeting.
The council did not vote on the ordinance and instead decided to continue discussion of H-2A in commercial zones to the next council meeting on April 16. During that meeting, the council will consider the ordinance governing H-2A in residential zones that was recommended by the Planning Commission early this year.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Sinco said his earlier concern that a senior housing development could be converted into an efficiency unit project that could be used for H-2A without a discretionary permit was likely mistaken. That sort of conversion would have required Planning Commission review, he said.
Opponents of the ordinance spoke about the economic value temporary farmworkers brought to the Santa Maria Valley and their concerns that prejudice was behind some of the opposition to H-2A housing. Others pointed out that the measure would result in growers relying solely on residential properties, putting a further strain on the city’s lack of permanent housing stock.
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, questioned whether an urgency ordinance would have been legally defensible since all urgency ordinances require the council to find that there is a “current and immediate threat to the public health, safety or welfare” that the ordinance would address.
“We challenge whether a current and immediate threat has been adequately demonstrated,” she said.
Councilman Mike Cordero also said he was not in favor of the ordinance, saying the proponents of banning H-2A from hotels and motels had arguments with little substance behind them.
“Where’s the evidence other than ‘I just don’t like it?’” Cordero asked. “I’m having some difficulty coming up with evidence to keep blocking [H-2A housing].”
One man, who said he was a co-owner of the Western Motel on North Broadway, said his motel has rented to migrant farmworkers for years and credited them with reducing crime while they are here.
Santa Maria resident Kathy Sharum said she didn’t understand the fear of the H-2A program or the desire to not have farmworkers as neighbors.
“The urgency ordinance, to me, smacks of racism and it’s shameful,” she said, to applause from many in the council chambers.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said she was in favor of passing the urgency ordinance, and that she wanted to ensure the permanent residents of Santa Maria who bought homes as investments and places to raise their families are protected.
Waterfield noted that Joe Leonard, CEO of Betteravia Farms, said during the previous council meeting that his company’s farmworker housing project along Highway 1 was no longer going to be built.
“‘We decided not to build there because it wasn’t cost-efficient for us,’” she said, quoting his response. “Now we’re placing the people who come into work on the backs of the people of Santa Maria and I listen to them every single day.
“When did we become the city that has to take care of a business that is run in the county?” Waterfield said. “Farmers have an option — they have an approved project out [in the county].”
Councilwoman Gloria Soto said she found the urgency ordinance rushed and not in keeping with the deliberate process the city set out to follow when it began holding community meetings on the H-2A program.