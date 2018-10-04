Santa Barbara County voters who will be casting their ballots by mail can expect to receive them next week — Monday is the date election officials are scheduled to send them out.
When the ballot is received in the mail, citizens can mark them and return them by mail or by dropping them off at a County Elections Office or a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 6.
While election officials say voting by mail is a simple process, there are certain steps that must be taken in order for ballots to be valid.
When marking their ballots, voters should not use a felt-tip pen or red ink and should completely fill in the bubbles denoting their choices, not mark them with an X.
Bubbles must be filled in for write-in candidates as well.
After marking their ballots, voters should remove the top stub but should not cut along the perforated line, officials said.
The ballot should then be folded the same way it was when it was delivered, then sealed in the return envelope, which must be signed by the voter.
Failure to sign the back of the return ballot envelope will invalidate the ballot, and it will not be counted, election officials said.
Ballots can then be returned by mail but must be postmarked by Election Day and received no longer than three days after that date.
Green and white envelopes require postage; blue envelopes do not.
Ballots can also be hand-delivered to an Elections Office in Santa Maria, Lompoc or Santa Barbara or in one of the ballot drop boxes outside the offices that will be available 24 hours a day starting Monday and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In Santa Maria, the Elections Office is located in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, where the drop box is located in the parking lot.
In Lompoc, the Elections Office is in Room 102 of the Santa Barbara County Branch Administration Building at 401 E. Cypress Street. The drop box is located at 100 Civic Center Plaza.
In Santa Barbara, the Elections Office is located at 4440-A Calle Real, at Honor Farm Road. The drop box is located in the parking lot.
Ballots also can be dropped off at any polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Election Day.
To provide extra assistance as Election Day draws close, all three Elections Offices will have extended hours, officials said.
The offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Saturdays of Oct. 20 and Nov. 3.
Offices also will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, although the Santa Maria and Lompoc offices will close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6.
(Voters who somehow damage or mismark a ballot, can exchange it for a new ballot at one of the Elections Offices or, if time permits, have another ballot mailed by calling, toll-free, 800-722-8683.
Of course, a mismarked ballot need not be exchanged. Voters can correct an error by clearly drawing an X through the incorrectly marked bubble, marking the correct bubble and writing “yes” next to it.