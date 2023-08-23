Santa Maria residents are reminded to register for a special Serve Santa Maria event this Saturday focused on building beds for local children.
Collaborating with Serve Santa Maria for its biannual volunteering event is Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Santa Maria’s local Home Depot. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to meet the goal of building 50 to 60 beds in four hours. Find out more about the event and other planned community improvement projects that could use your help, on the Serve Santa Maria website, www.servesantamaria.com.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has a Lompoc Chapter with the motto "No child sleeps on the floor in our community." Carl Nielsen, the organizer and self-proclaimed Kindness Coordinator for Serve Santa Maria, says the Sleep in Heavenly Peace people have the operation down to a science and it costs about $250 a bed and that includes the mattress and bedding linen.
In the weeks following the event, the beds, of about half of which are bunk beds, are delivered and set up in homes on their list.
With plenty of open volunteer spots available, Nielsen recommended that those who are interested in volunteering to contact him directly at (805) 264-5959.