A Serve Santa Maria event in May 2022 saw a Santa Maria High School AVID class clean up Buena Vista Park. 

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Santa Maria residents are reminded to register for a special Serve Santa Maria event this Saturday focused on building beds for local children. 

Collaborating with Serve Santa Maria for its biannual volunteering event is Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Santa Maria’s local Home Depot. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to meet the goal of building 50 to 60 beds in four hours.  Find out more about the event and other planned community improvement projects that could use your help, on the Serve Santa Maria website, www.servesantamaria.com

