Volunteers stay behind-the-scenes, but make Elks Rodeo shine

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo doesn’t happen without an army of volunteers – dedicated men and women working behind the scenes for months on end to make sure everyone has the ultimate experience during the rodeo’s four-day run.
“None of this happens without our amazing volunteers,” said Matt Rodriguez. Whether they put in three or four hours after work or spend eight to 10 hours on weekends, their work makes a big difference.”
“We have about 400 volunteers working the rodeo,” said Scott Parsons. “Starting right from the parking lots to the front gate and all across the grounds to the back parking lot and the RV campgrounds in the back corner.”
One universal theme comes through when you speak with those volunteers.
They’re don’t want personal credit for their work. They prefer to let the spotlight shine on others.
But sometimes, try as they might, the spotlight finds them.
Jerry Gunn
If you enter the Elks Unocal Event Center grounds through Gate 2, the contestants’ gate, one of the first people you might meet is Jerry Gunn.
Gunn, with his wife Karmen, oversees all rodeo parking from his control booth along Gate 2’s driveway.
“We’re like umpires or referees,” said Gunn. “The less you notice us, the better. If no one knows we’re here, then we’ve done our jobs. We try to make it appear seamless to the people visiting us.”
Like many of the Elks, Gunn is a Santa Maria native. He’s a Santa Maria High graduate who went to Hancock College before transferring to Cal Poly, where he earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's in business administration. For the past 42 years, Gunn has been a financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage side of Wells Fargo.
“I’ve been an Elks member for 18 years but I was involved out here (at the rodeo grounds) long before that,” said Gunn. “I grew up around the Elks. My dad was a member back in the 60s and 70s.”
Gunn does more than oversee all the rodeo grounds’ parking. He volunteers at the Event Center three or four days a week and on weekends throughout the year doing whatever is needed in the way of construction or maintenance.
Gunn is at the rodeo every day from 6 a.m. until at least 10 p.m. making sure contestants have plenty of room for their horse trailers.
While he’s on the grounds all day, he rarely gets to see much of the rodeo.
“I’m there to make sure that it’s easy for everyone to get into the rodeo and, at the end of the day, get back out,” said Gunn. It’s a labor of love. We do this for the right cause, for the right people.”
Joey Silva
They call him “Joe Dirt.”
Once the action begins, all eyes turn to the arena for an evening of riding, roping, mutton busting and specialty acts.
It all takes place on some of the finest dirt in the United States – Joe Dirt’s dirt.
In 2018, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) gave the Elks event center the award for the finest mid-sized rodeo dirt in California.
It takes a lot of work to come up with just the right mixture.
“In 2017, we got a grant from the WPRA that allowed us to test the soil and applied the science to help us make the ground better,” said Silva. It’s become quite a science. You don’t just throw down dirt and water. We learned we had too much ‘sugar sand’ that’s like beach sand. We needed to bring in 15 truckloads of ‘concrete sand.’ That’s an irregular sand that allows us to build a softer, fluffier surface.”
Silva, who works at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, has been an Elk for 32 years and has always been a volunteer. He began working on the arena surface in 2016 and was named Arena Grounds Manager a year later.
“We won the WPRA award in 2018. In 2019, Elks Rodeo won the Massey Ferguson ‘Sowing Good Deeds’ award that came with a new tractor but we only came in second in the WPRA 2019 competition (there was no 2020 award),” said Silva. “So, my crew and I are really applying ourselves to make the dirt perfect so we can bring the ‘Best Dirt’ award back to Santa Maria this year.”
Mason Silva
One of Joey Silva’s key team members is Mason Silva, Joey’s 29-year-old son.
“Mason has helped for years and he’s been a really big part of it this year,” said Joey Silva.
The younger Silva, who works as a food safety manager at Rancho Guadalupe, did take a few days off two weeks before the rodeo to go on his honeymoon, after marrying Lizette Moreno.
“My dad was an Elk before I was born so I grew up with it,” said Mason Silva. “I joined when I turned 21.
“I thought it was cool and I wanted to help him out, especially after my mom (Cynthia) passed in 2019. I do whatever he needs, drive the tractor, weld, help with building stuff. I’m comfortable doing anything.
But it really takes the entire team, not just one person. It’s a team effort to bring this event to the community.”
Scott Parsons
Parsons has been an Elks volunteer for his entire 30 years as a member of the lodge.
He wears a lot of hats as a director and treasurer of Elks Recreation and the Event Center Operations and Productions Manager.
“It’s really behind the scenes,” said Parsons. “I oversee all the operations on the grounds and the production of the annual event.”
Parsons manages the rodeo production schedule, keeping the entire production crew on task and on schedule.
“That starts every day with a production meeting with everyone involved,” said Parsons. “It’s everything from making sure Kent Lane jumps out of the plane with the giant American flag that kicks off each performance, to making sure all the participants hit their marks.
“It includes everything – the barrelman, audio engineer, video producers and directors, getting the flag girls in the arena. We’re trying to make sure everything is perfect.”
Parsons is on the rodeo grounds all year after work, putting in 10–12-hour days on the weekends.
“It’s not just me. Everyone puts in countless hours to make this an amazing event. They’re the ones who deserve a big ‘thank you.” I’m proud and blessed to work with them to be part of this event.
“And it’s not just the people working at the Event Center. (Chief Operations Officer) Tina Tonascia and her staff really make this all possible.”
Matt Rodriguez
Another man of many hats is Matt Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, and a partner, run Custom Landscape in Santa Ynez.
At the Lodge, he’s a Director of Elks Rec, the lodge’s Chairman of the Board, the Esteemed Leading Knight, which puts him in line to be the next Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #1538.
“Being an officer, I recruit volunteers during every Thursday meeting of the lodge,” said Rodriguez. “We’ve got a great core of volunteers but we can always use more. The work never stops. There’s always something that needs doing.”
During each performance, Rodriguez is a man in motion, constantly on patrol to see who needs help and then making sure they get it, concentrating on the three VIP tents but helping out wherever he is needed.
As with the others, he can be found working all year at the Event Center building and fixing.
“There’s always something to do,” said Rodriguez. “It’s amazing how much work there is and how long it takes to get everything ready for the rodeo and when this year’s rodeo is over, we’ll take about two weeks off and then get started all over again.”
“It’s all so worth it,” said Rodriguez. “Seeing the kids come in so excited. For many of them it’s their first rodeo. That makes it all worth it.”
“That’s the best thing,” said Parsons. “Having the families come in, seeing all those kids with smiling faces. People walking away that can’t wait to come back.
“Our event is all about the community and we couldn’t do it without the businesses and the committees and the volunteers that make this one of the top rodeos throughout the West Coast.”