Volunteers needed to help with Homeless Point-in-Time Count; training offered for North County areas

Volunteers are needed to participate in the countywide 2020 Homeless Point-in-Time County set for Wednesday, Jan. 29, said a spokeswoman for the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

Volunteers will count individuals and families who are homeless on that day, and training sessions for North County residents interested in helping are coming up in about two weeks.

From 5:30 to 8:30 a.m., teams of volunteers and experts will canvas assigned routes through nearly 90 tracts in the county and will briefly document those experiencing homelessness.

The resulting information will be used to plan local homeless assistance systems and raise public awareness, the spokeswoman said.

“We can't do this without volunteers,” said Emily Allen, director of Homeless and Veteran Impact Initiatives for United Way Home for Good Santa Barbara County. “Santa Barbara County residents have proven they know that everyone in this community counts.”

Training will be offered Thursday, Jan. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for Santa Maria area volunteers and 6 to 7:30 p.m. for Lompoc area volunteers.

Volunteers should sign up at www.LiveUnitedSBC.org, where additional training information will be posted.

In the 2019 count, more than 500 volunteers found 1,803 homeless individuals living in Santa Barbara County, down from the 1,860 counted in 2017.

Of those counted in 2019, a total of 1,133 were unsheltered, with 479 of those living in their vehicles, and 423 were experiencing chronic homelessness, an 87% increase from 2017.

The 115 homeless households that were counted included 226 children under the age of 18.

In addition to the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, the Homeless Point-In-Time Count is conducted by Santa Barbara County and the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care.

The Continuum of Care Program is dedicated to ending homelessness and providing funding for nonprofit providers and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation they experience.

It also promotes access to and use of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families and to help them become more self-sufficient.

The United Way’s Home For Good Santa Barbara County program supports a coordinated countywide system to connect homeless individuals and families with the resources needed to help them fulfill their needs.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

