Volunteers needed to help with annual homeless count; training sessions scheduled
Volunteers are needed to participate in the countywide 2020 Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 29, said a spokeswoman for the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

Volunteers will count individuals and families who are homeless on that day, and training sessions for North County residents interested in helping are coming up in about two weeks.

From 5:30 to 8:30 a.m., teams of volunteers and experts will canvas assigned routes through the county and will briefly document those experiencing homelessness, and the resulting information will be used to plan local homeless assistance systems and raise public awareness, the spokeswoman said.

“We can't do this without volunteers,” said Emily Allen, director of Homeless and Veteran Impact Initiatives for United Way Home for Good Santa Barbara County. “Santa Barbara County residents have proven they know that everyone in this community counts.”

Training will be offered Thursday, Jan. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for Santa Maria area volunteers and 6 to 7:30 p.m. for Lompoc area volunteers.

Volunteers should sign up at www.LiveUnitedSBC.org, where additional training information will be posted.

In addition to the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, the Homeless Point-In-Time Count is conducted by Santa Barbara County and the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

