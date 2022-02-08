Volunteers of all ages are needed for a community cleanup scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Oso Flaco Lake and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Wildlife Refuge.
Buckets and gloves will be provided, but participants should bring their own extended pickup tools, if desired, as well as water and dress appropriately, including hats and footwear, a spokesman for the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center said.
Masks and social distancing will also be required at the cleanup home base, the spokesman said.
Daniel Cook, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will talk about the wildlife refuge and the Western snowy plover and California least tern nesting season that begins in March.
Three guides will be on hand to lead participants to cleanup sites in the refuge.
For more information on the cleanup location and other details as well as to register as a participant, contact the Dunes Center at admin@dunescenter.org.