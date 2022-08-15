Michelle Hernandez, 11, paints over graffiti at the Depot Street railroad tracks during Serve Santa Maria's Day of Service on April 30. The local nonprofit organization had nearly 300 volunteers working on projects throughout the city.
Santa Maria Valley residents who want to improve their community and help seniors will have a chance this Saturday when Serve Santa Maria hosts its 22nd event.
This is the second Day of Service this year. The first took place April 30.
Most of the projects will involve painting — painting out graffiti, repainting picnic tables and benches, painting giant maps of the United States — but other work will include picking up trash at two parks and other high-visibility locations.
Volunteers will also help residents of a senior mobile home park with trimming shrubs, pulling weeds and other general gardening work as well as removing debris and unwanted items that have accumulated.
Between 200 and 300 volunteers are needed to accomplish all the tasks Serve Santa Maria has planned for this Saturday’s Day of Service, which organizer Pastor Carl Nielsen said is a perfect opportunity for students who need to complete their community service.
Volunteers will gather at 8:30 a.m. at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. to register, if they haven’t already done so online, and enjoy coffee donated by Starbucks, juice and donuts.
Short welcome and explanation remarks are set for 9 a.m., after which volunteers can pick up a free Thrivent T-shirt, snacks and water, then head out to their assigned projects, Nielsen said.
Most projects are expected to be complete by sometime around noon, Nielsen said.
Volunteers are being advised to wear old clothes, especially for the graffiti and park painting projects.
Although paint, brushes, rollers and roller frames will be provided, those who have roller frames are asked to bring them to those two projects, where many frames will be needed.
Those intending to do gardening for the seniors are also asked to bring gloves and gardening tools, although dumpsters will be provided for removing debris.
Those volunteering for the litter cleanups are also advised to bring gloves, and hats, sunscreen and extra water are also recommended for all volunteers.
Here’s a rundown on the six specific projects planned Saturday:
— Serve Santa Maria will return to the first project it tackled in 2010 — painting out graffiti beneath the Santa Maria River Bridge — that brought out 200 people and launched the nonprofit organization, Nielsen said.
For the graffiti eradication this Saturday, the 25 to 50 people needed are advised to park at Preisker Park at 330 Hidden Pines Way and walk to the northeast corner of the park and into the riverbed.
— Thirty to 40 people are needed to paint the picnic tables at Pioneer Park, 1000 W. Foster Road.
Serve Santa Maria volunteers painted the tables there in 2017, but they’ve weathered and now need recoating.
— Picking up litter at various locations is a replacement for an initially planned project to paint the Rotary Centennial Park gazebo, but that structure will need considerable work first, Nielsen said.
So instead, volunteers will remove litter at Minami and Preisker parks as well as the 1700 block of Biscayne Street, the 1000 block of Provance Avenue, the 900 block of Crossroad Lane and the 2600 block of Payton Way.
— Twenty to 30 volunteers are needed to “color a playground” at Miller Elementary School, 410 E. Camino Colegio, where the foursquare, tetherball and hopscotch areas will also be painted.
Serve Santa Maria volunteers painted the big map of the United States there in 2016, but it is now faded and in need of fresh paint.
— A big U.S. map also will be painted at the Santa Maria YMCA, 3400 Skyway Drive, a project that will require 10 to 12 volunteers.
The map will be created in the area formerly occupied by a skate park.
— The biggest group of volunteers, 100 to 150 individuals, will be needed to help the seniors of La Maria Mobile Home Community by trimming shrubs, weeding and “getting rid of stuff.”
“We helped about 25 residents in this mobile park a few years ago,” Nielsen said. “Now, there are many others who wished they had asked for assistance. The managers are the key to communication with the residents and asked us to come back because there are many others who need help. So here we come.”
For those who want to pitch in but can’t, Nielsen has an alternative.
“We need prayer warriors,” he said. “Many people tell me they want to help, but they cannot do the physical work anymore. I tell them, you can pray. … Pray for safety for the volunteers and pray that we are able to complete the projects we have set out to do.”