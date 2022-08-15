Santa Maria Valley residents who want to improve their community and help seniors will have a chance this Saturday when Serve Santa Maria hosts its 22nd event.

This is the second Day of Service this year. The first took place April 30.

Most of the projects will involve painting — painting out graffiti, repainting picnic tables and benches, painting giant maps of the United States — but other work will include picking up trash at two parks and other high-visibility locations.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0