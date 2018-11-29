In an effort to beautify the city, Santa Maria officials are currently accepting applications for new volunteers to participate in the Adopt-A-Road and Adopt-A-Park programs.
The programs ask volunteers to commit to clean a minimum of once every two months over a two-year span. The volunteers choose any road or park, and upon agreement with the city, devote time to cleaning, picking up litter and beautifying the road or park.
Participants are rewarded with recognition signs on the adopted roadway or park and a certificate of appreciation once the two years are completed.
Those wanting more information are asked to visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/adoptaroad or call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
