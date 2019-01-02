Volunteers are needed for the 2019 annual Homeless Point in Time Count of individuals and families who are homeless on a given day.
This year, the count will take place from 5 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, a county spokesman said.
Volunteers will join with experts in teams to canvass assigned routes throughout the county and document those who are experiencing homelessness, the spokesman said.
The information gathered by the teams may be used to plan local homeless assistance systems as well as to raise public awareness about the issue.
Those interested in volunteering are advised to do so as soon as possible so they can attend one of the training sessions to prepare for the count, the spokesman said.
Volunteers can sign up at www.commongroundsbc.org or https://liveunitedsbc.org.
The count is sponsored by Santa Barbara County, Home 4 Good, Common Ground of Santa Barbara County, AmeriCorps of Santa Barbara County and the United Way of Santa Barbara County.