Volunteers count Santa Barbara County's homeless in annual survey

Wolf and Schuldt were on a team that included Bob Nelson, chief of staff for 4th District County Supervisor Peter Adam, and Anne Rigali, who said their assigned area was around the Santa Maria Cemetery.

“Sure enough, we found campers with people living in them,” Rigali said. “I was surprised they were willing to talk to us. They were grateful because they know if they share their story, we might get them more improved services.”

Social worker Cathy Wells said she has been helping homeless people most of her life, starting with homeless children she worked with years ago and now as a Department of Social Services employee.

Her team surveyed the Broadway area between Donovan Road and Preisker Park, where they found about eight people and talked with four.

“All of them had some sort of injury that either caused them to lose their jobs or kept them from getting jobs,” Wells said. “One man was leaning up against a wall. He said, ‘This wall is holding me up,’ because his knees were bad.

“Some were also intermittently homeless — they had places to live, then they lost their homes,” she added, noting they ranged in age from 50 to 70.