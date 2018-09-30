Anyone entering the Bethania Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Solvang last Wednesday morning would have stepped into a scene of apparent chaos — long tables littered with U.S. Postal Service flat-rate boxes and colorful cartons, plastic jars and plastic bags filled with products of all kinds.
Amid all that, men and women were packing boxes, calling for various items and carrying away boxes stuffed to nearly beyond capacity.
But it was not as chaotic as it might appear at first glance.
“It’s kind of chaotic, but it’s a controlled chaos,” said Caro Stinson, one of the people who have been doing this every month, sometimes for years.
“We have 50-plus volunteers,” Stinson continued. “We put the goods and boxes out on the tables and pack them. Some of them have a request list for special items.”
Personalized letters to the recipients also go into each box.
“Then the boxes are taped up — we do all the labels ahead of time — and we drive them to the post office,” Stinson said.
Last Wednesday, about 100 boxes stuffed with necessities and little luxuries were delivered to the Solvang Post Office for shipment to U.S. troops stationed overseas.
Stinson is vice president of the board for the Santa Ynez Valley “We Support the Troops” Association that has been sending “care packages” to American military personnel on foreign soil for about 16 years now.
The association was started by Pat Sullivan, who spent 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a colonel in 1993, and her friend Sonny Lindquist.
Sullivan knew from experience how hard it can be for overseas troops to obtain certain items that make life on deployment a little easier.
Most of the boxes contain such standard items as toiletries, T-shirts, underwear, socks, books, magazines and snacks — lots of snacks.
But there are requests that come in by email for items like soap, deodorant, helmet refreshers, tampons, sunscreen, razors, jerky and coffee, as well as footballs and volleyballs, which are deflated and have an inflation needle attached.
Requests also come in for Silly String, which the troops use to detect booby traps by spraying it ahead of them when entering suspicious buildings.
With more canines being employed by the military these days, items for dogs are also requested.
The special requests mean packing the boxes is not an assembly-line operation, as each box is packed for a specific individual.
Because “We Support the Troops” gets more requests that it can fill, the care packages go to individuals Sullivan determines are “not in a nice place … at the tip of the spear.”
In 2017, the packages were mostly sent to troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia and South Korea.
The volunteers’ efforts are not taken for granted by the troops, who often email back photos of themselves and their comrades using items received in the packages.
“It’s a wonderful project,” Stinson said. “We get a lot of thank-you notes from the troops because they say (receiving a box) means they’re not forgotten.”
But assembling and shipping the care packages costs money.
Sullivan said it takes approximately $95 to put together one care package, and the shipping is about $16.75 each.
Since 2004, “We Support the Troops” has sent out about 16,000 care packages, an average of 1,200 per year.
Of course, the number of packages sent each month varies, and postal rates were lower 14 years ago, but based on today’s rates and the cost to assemble a care package, that works out to a potential $1.79 million spent on support for U.S. troops.
Until now, the costs have been borne by the “We Support the Troops” board, volunteers, donors and organizations that have held fundraisers for the program.
But now, to help offset some of the costs, the association is planning to hold its own fundraiser, in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
“This will be our first real fundraiser,” Stinson said.
The event, dubbed the “We Care Salute,” will include a barbecued dinner, beer and wine for purchase, live music by Low Down Dudes and a silent auction, with proceeds to be used for the Christmas care packages, which usually have a little more in them than the packages sent throughout the year.
Items already donated for the silent auction vary widely and range from a night at the Ballard Inn, golf and dinner at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, a catered dinner for eight and a deep tissue massage to gift baskets from grocery stores, a free dental examination, an oil change, Zoom Teeth Whitening, hair salon services and a fire pit.
Advance tickets are currently on sale at $15 for those age 12 and younger and $25 for everyone else except active military personnel, who will be admitted free.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact Stinson at 805-245-4951.
Tickets also will be available at the door.