The streets of Santa Maria and area communities were filled with orange vests and giving drivers Wednesday during the 10th annual Day of Hope, as volunteers sold special editions of the Santa Maria Times to support patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“Mission Hope is such a unique cancer center. We have everything within one building and really, as the cancer patients have said, Mission Hope becomes their family as they’re going through this treatment,” said Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center. “It’s just amazing the staff that we have working there and how great our team is. They just do a tremendous job with helping patients through their cancer journey.”
Standing at the intersection of Hwy. 135 and Blosser Road selling papers Wednesday, Terri Leifeste, vice president and group publisher for the Santa Maria Times, said Day of Hope is one of the most exciting things the Times participates in all year.
“We are so happy to support this awesome cause, and we’re always just totally so taken back by everything the community puts into this and how supportive our community is,” said Leifeste.
At Broadway and Battles Road, Elizabeth Sanchez, a volunteer with the Pacific Premier Bank team noted the bank has participated in Day of Hope for eight years, and the location has always brought them “fantastic luck.”
“It definitely is a day of hope. We have anywhere from kids donating to adults and older people donating to even homeless people believe it or not,” said Sanchez. “I mean it’s a day where it just touches your heart, so I’m glad to do this every time.”
As of 2022, the annual effort has raised a cumulative total of nearly $1.56 million to help family, friends and neighbors who are fighting cancer. All proceeds remain local and directly support equipment, technology, programs and services, and various patient assistance programs. 2023 saw a record 59 teams turn out for the event.
“Pay to give hope to people,” called out Patty Hernandez, a nurse at Marian as she sold papers Wednesday. “Donate, donate!”
At the intersection of Main Street and Broadway DJ Fresh Frank filled the air with hip hop and old-school tracks as Team Be Strong worked the corners.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer last January. I finished radiation in June and now I’m cancer free and I got all my treatment at Mission hope so this day is just to give back,” said Team Be Strong member Gizelle Mendoza.
Mendoza said Team Be Strong consisted of her family, and they chose the name because their family has been touched by cancer in so many different ways. The team originally started years ago as part of Relay for Life.
“People are stopping and giving their last dollar. People are just like scrounging for change and my family, they are here and took the day off work, school, and it just means a lot that the community and my family are coming together,” said Mendoza.
Students were also helping raise money for Mission Hope with a group from El Camino Junior High students at each corner of the Broadaway and Fesler Street intersection.
According to Ashley Sandoval, the Avid teacher at El Camino Junior High, the assistant principal's wife died from breast cancer so they worked Wednesday to raise money and spread awareness in her honor.
“I believe this is our sixth year that El Camino has participated and I love the support, actually, from our teachers. We've had a lot of teachers pass by and out here we have our Avid and leadership students,” said Sandoval. “So it’s nice for them to give back to the community and fundraise for a great event."
Andrea Sauceda, the Day of Hope ambassador for 2023, said she is thankful for everyone that has helped make Day of Hope possible.
“I just want to say thank you so much to every single person that had a team, who bought a newspaper, who has donated these past few months and are continuing to,” said Sauceda. “I just want to say thank you and as a cancer patient that just went through a very difficult year, it's so beautiful to see light come out of something that can be so dark.”
Team Betty's Catriena Lyons said that Wednesday marks five years and 10 days since her mother Betty died of cancer, so her team was working to honor her.
Lyons said Team Betty was formed while her mother was still alive, and when she was at Mission Hope, she had to have a room and couldn’t just be in a chair for treatment because there were so many people there with her.
“It’s great to see everybody on the corners and supporting. The money goes to the patients and we saw that ourselves personally,” said Lyons.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.