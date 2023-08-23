The streets of Santa Maria and area communities were filled with orange vests and giving drivers Wednesday during the 10th annual Day of Hope, as volunteers sold special editions of the Santa Maria Times to support patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

“Mission Hope is such a unique cancer center. We have everything within one building and really, as the cancer patients have said, Mission Hope becomes their family as they’re going through this treatment,” said Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center. “It’s just amazing the staff that we have working there and how great our team is. They just do a tremendous job with helping patients through their cancer journey.”

Standing at the intersection of Hwy. 135 and Blosser Road selling papers Wednesday, Terri Leifeste, vice president and group publisher for the Santa Maria Times, said Day of Hope is one of the most exciting things the Times participates in all year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you