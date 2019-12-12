{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of clients and staff from VTC Enterprises celebrated Thursday during the vocational-training nonprofit's annual holiday luncheon.

Sponsored by the Elks Lodge, the annual event celebrates clients of VTC Enterprises, which provides life skills and employment training to adults with developmental disabilities in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys. 

Erika Weber, associate director of development at VTC, said the luncheon has been a tradition for over 30 years.

"This is the clients day," she said. "They have lunch. One thing they love more than anything else is to dance so as soon as lunch is done, we turn up the music." 

