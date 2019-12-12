Hundreds of clients and staff from VTC Enterprises celebrated Thursday during the vocational-training nonprofit's annual holiday luncheon.
Sponsored by the Elks Lodge, the annual event celebrates clients of VTC Enterprises, which provides life skills and employment training to adults with developmental disabilities in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.
Erika Weber, associate director of development at VTC, said the luncheon has been a tradition for over 30 years.
"This is the clients day," she said. "They have lunch. One thing they love more than anything else is to dance so as soon as lunch is done, we turn up the music."
121219 VTC party 03.jpg
Jeff Sweeney, right, and Maria Gutierrez dance during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
121219 VTC party 01.jpg
Carmen Zamora and Rebecca Zook lead a Christmas version of "Twist and Shout" during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
121219 VTC party 02.jpg
Carina Soto, in Santa coat, likes how Phyllis McNeil dances during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
121219 VTC party 04.jpg
Raul Garcia and Evie Cronan dance during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
121219 VTC party 05.jpg
Elks Rodeo queens Nerissa Arellano, left, and Taylor Glines, third from left, who represented VTC Enterprises, pose for a picture with Joseph Vaness and Benjamin Truman during the holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
121219 VTC party 06.jpg
VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood, Staff
121219 VTC party 07.jpg
Crystal Smith and Dee Mcbride pose for a picture during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
121219 VTC party 08.jpg
AnnaMaria Vasquez and Cody Scherrer dance during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
121219 VTC party 09.jpg
VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
121219 VTC party 10.jpg
VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
121219 VTC party 11.jpg
Diana Rivera dances during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
121219 VTC party 12.jpg
VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
121219 VTC party 13.jpg
Carina Soto dances during VTC Enterprises' holiday party at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Thursday afternoon.
Len Wood Staff
