Vitalant is now accepting all blood donation types at its Santa Maria center on the first Saturday of each month.
Whole blood, red blood cells, platelets and plasma can be donated from 8 a.m. to noon at 1770 S. Broadway, said a company spokeswoman. Walk-ins are welcome.
Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo ID, the spokeswoman said. Signed parental consent forms, which are available online at www.vitalant.org, are required for those ages 16 and 17.
Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria, which can be viewed at www.vitalant.org.
To schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825.