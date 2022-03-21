People who donate blood through can now learn if they have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later, a Vitalant spokesman said.
Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from donations that test sufficiently high for COVID-19 antibodies, while red blood cells and other blood components may help trauma victims, cancer patients and others with serious health conditions.
The antibodies in convalescent plasma can give COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems an extra boost to help fight the disease, the spokesman said.
Donating blood has the added benefit of a mini-physical and full panel of tests each donor receives, which include pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin and cholesterol checks that can be tracked with each visit in a donor’s secure and confidential online account.
Vitalant has four donation centers along the Central Coast and will collect donations at a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream, 1425 19th Ave., in Oceano.
The Vikings of Solvang also will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call toll-free 877-258-4825.