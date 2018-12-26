Aiming to bring in much-needed blood for patients during the holidays, Vitalant is hosting its 32nd annual Gift of Life Blood Drive in Santa Maria each weekday through New Year’s Eve.
The blood drive — which began last week — will be held at 1770 S. Broadway in Santa Maria, said Mona Klemen, senior donor recruitment manager at Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services.
Klemen said someone in the United States requires blood on an average of every two seconds and that there’s often fewer people giving blood during the holiday season. “We find that during the holidays, and the summer as well, people are busy and there are fewer people donating blood,” Klemen said. “The holidays are also when the cold and flu season begins and that also results in less blood coming in. But our patients still need the blood.”
As of Wednesday, the organization has had 566 donors during this year’s drive and is on track to surpass the 700 donors it had last year, Klemen said. Vitalant aims to receive one unit, or about one pint, of blood from each donor.
Anyone who donates blood during the drive will receive a $10 certificate to F. McLintocks Saloon and a $20 movie certificate through Vitalant’s Donor Rewards store.
Orcutt resident Andrea Alldredge, who has been a regular blood donor for several decades, was one of the donors at Vitalant’s Santa Maria office on Wednesday. Alldredge said seeing people close to her who needed blood to survive inspired her to give blood regularly.
“When my sister was in high school, she was in a serious car accident — the car flipped and she was thrown out,” Alldredge said. “So she needed blood transfusions — over 30 units of blood. And she also needed platelets, and they were out of platelets. They had to helicopter them in from Los Angeles to keep her from bleeding out.”
Alldredge said she would encourage those who have thought about donating blood to go forward with it. “The worst part is the finger stick,” she said. “The blood donation is nothing. It’s so easy. It’s 15 minutes of your time. It actually takes longer to wait, because afterwards they want to make sure you’re hydrated and have had a snack. It takes longer to go to lunch than it does to donate blood.”
Santa Maria resident Brian Bevington said he had donated blood regularly since he was 19. “I found out I had a rare blood type, which is A negative,” he said. “Only 6 percent of people carry the blood type so they asked me to donate. And I’ve been donating ever since just so I can help other people out. If I was in the circumstance of needing blood or plasma for surgery or something else, I would hope that it’s there for me. So I try to give back and do what I can”
Nipomo resident Danny Cooper said he began donating blood during the mid-1980s, when he was in the U.S. Air Force. “I donate because the person that needs it is in a lot more pain than I get when I donate it,” he said.
Those wishing to donate blood must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo I.D. Donors who are either 16 or 17 years old will require a signed parental consent form, which is available online at vitalant.org.
Community members can also give blood at 4119 Broad St., #100 in San Luis Obispo. Donation hours at Vitalant's Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo centers will vary by day. Those interested in donating are encouraged to contact Vitalant at 805-542-8500 to schedule an appointment.