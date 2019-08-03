Horse lovers and others got their last chance of the summer season Saturday for a docent-led tour of the Return to Freedom American Wild Horse sanctuary south of Lompoc.
Return to Freedom provides a safe haven for wild horses and burros on 1,500 acres, where operators and volunteers help maintain them in herds of family bands and naturally selected social groups.
Keeping the horses in herds helps with their emotional well-being as well as their physical care, according to sanctuary operators, because the horses can maintain the natural behaviors and social structures they knew in the wild.
Currently, the sanctuary has about 400 wild horses and 29 burros, and those taking the walking tour were able to see many of them moving wild and free on the range as they have for innumerable generations.
Participants also learned about the horse as an American native species that dispersed throughout the world and eventually returned to their home continent, making the wild horse a part of our cultural heritage.
Return to Freedom offers the docent-led tours on select days from May through August, but volunteers are always needed.
For more information, visit https://returntofreedom.org/ or call 805-737-9246.