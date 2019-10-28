Eighth grader Edwin Oceguera was given the task of making a free throw Monday at Arellanes Junior High while wearing a pair of vision impairment goggles during an activity designed to show students how drinking can affect judgement and capability.
Before giving it a try Edwin thought it would be easy to nail a shot, but his attitude changed when he put on the goggles.
“There’s two baskets,” Oceguera yelled excitedly to his friends.
Oceguera misfired on nearly five attempts with the basketballs clanking off the board, while finally managing to swish one in while seeing double.
The purpose of the lunchtime activity was to give junior high students an idea of what it feels like to be impaired as part of national Red Ribbon Week, when students are encouraged to live drug-free.
Karen Pinon, who has worked for the Santa Barbara County Family Service Agency for four years, helped create the idea to share the message of the dangers of being drunk and disorderly.
“We have these cool goggles that are drunk simulation goggles. They kind of mess with your vision. The point of it is for them to feel what it’s like and how it messes up your perception of things, especially when under the influence,” Pinon said. “We’re trying to expose them to these things but have fun doing them.”
Prizes for the shooting contest were donated, and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley donated funds.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District collaborates with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) to put on Red Ribbon Week events. The North County chapter provided the goggles.
Brianna Pasillas, of CADA, described what participants see when attempting the close-range shot attempt: “Definitely not clear vision. Everything is kind of blurred. You see two basketball hoops.”
“They definitely think it’s going to be easier," she said. "They’re like, ‘I’m going to try them on, I can do this.’ But when they actually do it, they’re like, ‘Oh wow, that was pretty hard.’”
The event drew as many as 50 students who attempted free throws while seeing double.
Eighth grader Cristian Rodriguez eventually scored with his shot, while eighth Rodolfo Portillo swished the ball on his second attempt, drawing loud cheers from the other students.
Even Dean of Students Stephanie Zambo took on the shooting challenge, managing to get her ball to touch the board.
Red Ribbon Week continues until Thursday at local school campuses. Other themed events in Santa Maria-Bonita School District include "I'm Too Bright for Drugs," when students can wear neon colors, and "Follow Your Dreams, Don't Do Drugs," when students can come to school wearing pajamas.
For more about Red Ribbon Week, visit redribbon.org.