A free virtual presentation for people who want a better understanding of Medicare benefits will be presented by Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Advance registration is required and can be made by calling the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, by emailing Seniors@kcbx.net or visiting www.CentralCoastSeniors.org, where more information is also available.
“HICAP is offering this presentation to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health-care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Topics to be covered include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free, unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.