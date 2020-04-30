Virtual meeting to take public comments on Oceano Dunes habitat plan draft EIR

Endangered species that make the areas their home include the Western snowy plover, the California least tern, the California red-legged frog and the tidewater goby plus six endangered plant species.

The goal of the plan is to minimize the loss of species while still allowing public use of the facilities, specifically addressing 52 activities, and relies on avoidance and minimization measures, habitat enhancement, restoration and creation and population enhancement.

Copies of the draft EIR, the Habitat Conservation Plan and related documents are available for public review at www.OceanoDunesHCP.com.

Registration is required to receive a link to the online meeting and may be completed up until 30 minutes after the meeting has started.

“The registration process helps ensure we have the capacity to accommodate all participants,” the spokesman said. “It will also provide a more secure videoconferencing experience.”

To register, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIrcO2qpz0tHNYCG6NnycJPzUKRz8Qn8R-f.

Instructions on how to download Zoom software onto computers, tablets and mobile devices and how to access the software will be provided at the time of registration.