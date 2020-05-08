Virtual, drive-thru graduations planned for high school seniors in Santa Maria

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District has announced plans for virtual and drive-thru graduation ceremonies in early June for seniors at Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools.

The district's Class of 2020 is made up of over 2,000 students, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

Ceremonies for the senior Saints, Warriors and Panthers will take place June 5, with a ceremony for the Delta Dragons scheduled for June 4.

A virtual ceremony for Santa Maria High School seniors will begin at 11 a.m., with a link shared via the school's website. This will be followed by a drive-thru diploma distribution on campus at 1 p.m., with one graduate limited to each vehicle.

Righetti High School will share a virtual ceremony via Youtube at 9:30 a.m., followed by a drive-thru diploma distribution in the student parking lot at 11 a.m.

Pioneer Valley has announced two drive-thru ceremonies in the student parking lot to accommodate its large graduating class, with a limit of one graduate per vehicle. The first distribution will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second from 1 to 3 p.m, with a virtual ceremony also in the works.