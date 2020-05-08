Virtual, drive-thru graduations planned for high school seniors in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District has announced plans for virtual and drive-thru graduation ceremonies in early June for seniors at Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools.
The district's Class of 2020 is made up of over 2,000 students, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
Ceremonies for the senior Saints, Warriors and Panthers will take place June 5, with a ceremony for the Delta Dragons scheduled for June 4.
A virtual ceremony for Santa Maria High School seniors will begin at 11 a.m., with a link shared via the school's website. This will be followed by a drive-thru diploma distribution on campus at 1 p.m., with one graduate limited to each vehicle.
Righetti High School will share a virtual ceremony via Youtube at 9:30 a.m., followed by a drive-thru diploma distribution in the student parking lot at 11 a.m.
Pioneer Valley has announced two drive-thru ceremonies in the student parking lot to accommodate its large graduating class, with a limit of one graduate per vehicle. The first distribution will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second from 1 to 3 p.m, with a virtual ceremony also in the works.
Delta High School will honor its graduates on June 4 with a video commencement at 2 p.m. via a link shared on the school's website.
On May 28, Delta seniors also will be able to attend a drive-thru event on campus to receive awards and grad packs from 5 to 8 p.m.
