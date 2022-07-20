The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting families to a special story time and meet and greet with movie villains thanks to local actors from A Wish Your Heart Makes.
"Really a Villain Story Time" will be held at 11 a.m. Friday and will feature songs and stories. Families are invited to dress as their favorite villains and heroes for the photo opportunity. Space will be limited by capacity at the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.