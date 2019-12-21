Village Dirtbags present 86 bikes, helmets to kids from families stationed at Vandenberg

Santa offers a candy cane to a girl sitting astride her new trike at the Village Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway Saturday morning at Bicycles Unlimited in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Some of the 86 bikes presented to children of military families Saturday morning in the Village Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway are lined up in front of Bicycles Unlimited in Lompoc as the event gets underway.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Ben Showers test rides his new bicycle Saturday morning during the Village Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, talks to children receiving their new bicycles Saturday morning during the Village Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Elf Mickey Stowell jokes with children Saturday morning at the Village Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Valley Dirtbags team members Keith Evans and Mike Luther make final adjustments on a bicycle for its new owner during the Village Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway Saturday morning in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Village Dirtbags members make final adjustments to bicycles for their new owners Saturday morning during the group's 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids giveaway in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Village Dirtbags members Randy Baumgardner and Dennis Block make final adjustments on a new bicycle before it's turned over to its new owner Saturday in Lompoc.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Children in local military families were presented with free bicycles and helmets on Saturday as part of a holiday tradition put on by a group of Lompoc Valley mountain bike enthusiasts.
Members of the Village Dirtbags gifted 86 bikes and helmets during the giveaway event that capped the Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids program.
Saturday's celebration was held at Bicycles Unlimited, the shop through which each bicycle was ordered based on each child's gender and age.
The bike and helmet recipients were children from families stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Members of the Dirtbags raised the money for the bicycles and then worked with VAFB’s Airmen and Readiness Center, which identified the children who would ultimately receive the bicycles. Typically, children from families facing hardship are selected.
Joining the Dirtbags and families at the giveaway Saturday were officers from VAFB, including Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing.
Since the Bikes 4 Kids program was first launched in 2006, the Dirtbags have given away more than 1,400 bikes and helmets, according to the organization.
