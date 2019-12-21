Village Dirtbags present 86 bikes, helmets to kids from families stationed at Vandenberg

Children in local military families were presented with free bicycles and helmets on Saturday as part of a holiday tradition put on by a group of Lompoc Valley mountain bike enthusiasts.

Members of the Village Dirtbags gifted 86 bikes and helmets during the giveaway event that capped the Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids program.

Saturday's celebration was held at Bicycles Unlimited, the shop through which each bicycle was ordered based on each child's gender and age.

The bike and helmet recipients were children from families stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Members of the Dirtbags raised the money for the bicycles and then worked with VAFB’s Airmen and Readiness Center, which identified the children who would ultimately receive the bicycles. Typically, children from families facing hardship are selected.

Joining the Dirtbags and families at the giveaway Saturday were officers from VAFB, including Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing.

Since the Bikes 4 Kids program was first launched in 2006, the Dirtbags have given away more than 1,400 bikes and helmets, according to the organization.

