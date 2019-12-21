You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Village Dirtbags present 86 bikes, helmets to kids from families stationed at Vandenberg
top story

Village Dirtbags present 86 bikes, helmets to kids from families stationed at Vandenberg

{{featured_button_text}}

Children in local military families were presented with free bicycles and helmets on Saturday as part of a holiday tradition put on by a group of Lompoc Valley mountain bike enthusiasts.

Members of the Village Dirtbags gifted 86 bikes and helmets during the giveaway event that capped the Dirtbags' 14th annual Christmas Bikes 4 Kids program.

Saturday's celebration was held at Bicycles Unlimited, the shop through which each bicycle was ordered based on each child's gender and age.

The bike and helmet recipients were children from families stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Members of the Dirtbags raised the money for the bicycles and then worked with VAFB’s Airmen and Readiness Center, which identified the children who would ultimately receive the bicycles. Typically, children from families facing hardship are selected.

Joining the Dirtbags and families at the giveaway Saturday were officers from VAFB, including Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing.

Since the Bikes 4 Kids program was first launched in 2006, the Dirtbags have given away more than 1,400 bikes and helmets, according to the organization.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News