Santa Marian Louis Meza donates convalescent plasma at Vitalant in Santa Maria in May 2020. Vikings of Solvang will host a blood drive at the Solvang Veterans Hall in September.

Vikings of Solvang will host a community blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21 and 22, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall in response to the urgent need for donations of all blood types.

Blood drawing will be handled by professionals with Vitalant Blood Services, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit organization, according to reports.

“The Vikings rely on the generous people in the Santa Ynez Valley for a successful blood drive,” said 2022 Viking chief Max Hanberg. “The free dinner is our way to thank you for your support — and for your donation of blood for those who need it.”

